Hotel valet worker recovering after being shot in leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A valet employee at the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue is recovering after being shot in the leg shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the 31-year-old valet driver saw two men on bicycles ride into the parking garage at 2:45 a.m. and notified hotel security. A security guard went into the garage and confronted one of the men, who then reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened him.

The valet worker then went into the garage and saw the two men coming back down toward the exit. The valet worker followed them to see where they were headed. Outside, the gunman stopped his bike near the intersection of 19th Avenue North and Hayes Street and began shooting at the valet, who was hit in the right leg.

An armed security guard in a parking lot at the intersection of 19th Avenue North and Hayes Street heard the shots and saw the suspect shooting at the valet. The security guard told police he, too, was shot at. The security guard fired back, but was unsure if he hit the gunman.

The suspect abandoned his bike in the middle of the street and fled on foot.

Police found a pistol next to a building in the 1800 block of Church Street, the direction in which the gunman fled. Detectives are forensically examining the bike and pistol.

Police released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects on a bike. They are continuing to check for any other surveillance video from area businesses.

Anyone who recognizes one or both of the suspects or who has information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.