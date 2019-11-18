Hot dog stand flipped during argument on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man flipped a hot dog stand in the middle of a crowded Broadway during an argument with the vendor, an arrest report alleges.

Metro police responded Sunday morning to a report of a “disorderly individual” at Fifth Avenue South and Broadway. A hot dog vendor told officers that a man, identified in court documents as Patrick Bratcher, became aggressive and flipped over the man’s hot dog stand. No injuries were reported.

As police interviewed the vendor, they said Bratcher continued to be “aggressive” and was “cursing loudly and creating a hazardous environment.” Officers revealed he also had a strong smell of alcohol and was intoxicated.

Bratcher, 36, was booked into the Metro jail Sunday morning on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was released on a $350 bond.