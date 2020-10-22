Hopkinsville woman charged with murder; Second suspect sought

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville woman is charged in a murder case and police need help finding a second suspect.

Hopkinsville police said Calvin Taylor was killed Oct. 12 on North Kentucky Avenue.

Police arrested 47-year-old Larayna Manning for complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree.

Larayna Manning, 47 (Christian County Jail)

Police now need help finding another suspect – Anthony Manning. He’s currently wanted for complicity to murder and complicity to robbery first degree.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Hopkinsville police at 270-890-1300 or 270-887 TIPS (8477).