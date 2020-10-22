Hopkinsville woman charged with murder; Second suspect sought

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville woman is charged in a murder case and police need help finding a second suspect.

Hopkinsville police said Calvin Taylor was killed Oct. 12 on North Kentucky Avenue.

Police arrested 47-year-old Larayna Manning for complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree.

Larayna Manning, 47 (Christian County Jail)

Police now need help finding another suspect – Anthony Manning. He’s currently wanted for complicity to murder and complicity to robbery first degree.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Hopkinsville police at 270-890-1300 or 270-887 TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories