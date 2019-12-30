Breaking News
Shooting investigation underway at Antioch apartments
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Hopkinsville teen charged with assault after allegedly stabbing mother

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville woman is charged after investigators said she stabbed her mother.

Hopkinsville Police responded to a home along Cates Street Sunday night for reports of a disturbance.

Investigators said Makayla Paige, 18, reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times during an altercation.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after police said she was stabbed in the thigh and arms.

There were reportedly several children at the residence at the time the incident occurred.

Paige was arrested and transported to the Christian County Jail.

She is charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar