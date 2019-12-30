Hopkinsville teen charged with assault after allegedly stabbing mother

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville woman is charged after investigators said she stabbed her mother.

Hopkinsville Police responded to a home along Cates Street Sunday night for reports of a disturbance.

Investigators said Makayla Paige, 18, reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times during an altercation.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after police said she was stabbed in the thigh and arms.

There were reportedly several children at the residence at the time the incident occurred.

Paige was arrested and transported to the Christian County Jail.

She is charged with first-degree assault.