HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects following a November shooting.

The shooting happened on 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28.

According to police, Deovion Day is wanted for murder, assault in the first degree, and felon in possession of handgun charges. Jaquavian Spencer is also wanted for assault in the first degree, and felon in possession of handgun charges. A third suspect, Zamarius Humphries, is wanted for attempted assault in the first degree and felon in possession of handgun charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call police at 270-890-1300.