‘Honky tonkers’ attacked, officer injured at Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man punched random patrons in the face inside of a Broadway honky tonk, then bit and injured an officer during his arrest over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded early Sunday morning to Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse near Third Avenue South for reports of an assault.

A warrant alleges Zackery Liscumb was drunk and started “punching random people in the face” inside the bar, including men and women.

Police said the attack continued onto the sidewalk outside the honky tonk, where eight officers worked to restrain Liscumb.

During his arrest, Liscumb bit an officer in the bicep and possibly broke his arm, according to investigators.

Liscumb was booked into the Metro jail Sunday morning on multiple charges, including felony assault on an officer with serious bodily injury.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.