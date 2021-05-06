Honky Tonk employee knocked unconscious after ‘unprovoked’ attack on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man walked up to an employee of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and knocked him unconscious in an “unprovoked” attack Wednesday night, according to police.

Metro officers responded to the Honky Tonk on Broadway, where they said they located the attacker, identified as Antonio Hamm.

A warrant alleges Hamm, 38, randomly punched the Tootsie’s employee in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Another employee told police the victim was unconscious for at least one minute, according to the police report. He also explained to detectives that the attack was “unprovoked.”

Hamm was booked into the Metro jail early Thursday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Hamm was not immediately released by law enforcement.

The police report states Hamm had also been issued misdemeanor citations earlier in the day for assaulting two Tootsie’s employees.

No additional information was released about that attack.