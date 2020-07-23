Homicides, aggravated assaults up in Nashville; Rape and robberies down compared to 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police officers saw varying crime trends in the first few months of 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

There were 37 homicides between January 1, 2019 and July 18, 2019 compared to 53 homicides during the same time in 2020. This represented a 43.2% increase, according to Metro police records.

As far as rape cases, Metro police reported there were 274 the first 6.5 months last year and 258 in the same period this year.

Robberies are down by about 15% overall after 1,058 from January to July last year to 891 this year.

On the other hand, aggravated assaults are up about 15% with 2,644 last year and 3,081 so far in 2020. Burglaries are down by about 3%.

