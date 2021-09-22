Homicide suspect booked into Metro jail after arrest in Michigan

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of homicide after a deadly shooting at a motel in Hermitage.

Metro police previously identified Demetrius Blackwell-Esters, 21, as the suspect responsible for killing Andre Green last month.

He was initially arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 1 and is now back in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to the Hermitage Inn on Lebanon Pike just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 27.

They found the victim in a stairwell with several gunshot wounds and he died at the hospital.

A witness told police Blackwell-Esters pointed a gun at Green during an argument. They began to struggle over the gun and Blackwell-Esters got control of it.

The report says as Green turned to run away he was shot several times.

Detectives say surveillance footage from the motel back-up what the witnesses told them. Investigators say information from a rental car company also linked the suspect to the murder.

He remains in the Metro jail on a charge of criminal homicide with no bond.