Homicide investigation underway at home in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person has died after a shooting at a home in West Nashville early Thursday morning.

Metro police responded just after midnight to a home on Alameda Street, near Boyd Park, for a report of gunshots fired.

Officers said one man died as a result of the shooting, while another was wounded, but the extent of that person’s injuries was not known.

No arrests have been made and no description of the shooter has been released, according to investigators.

The fatal shooting was one of two reported minutes apart in Nashville early Thursday morning. The other happened around 12:10 a.m. on J.C. Napier Court, just south of downtown Nashville, where officers said one man was killed and two other people, including a juvenile, were wounded.

News 2 is tracking homicides investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department for the year 2021. Click the image above to view the interactive Homicide Tracker.

Anyone with information on either fatal shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.