Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to Gunnerson Avenue, where they said they located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other information was immediately released, including a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the ongoing homicide investigation is urged to contact Det. Cody Thomas with the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5537 or e-mail 0808@murfreesborotn.gov.