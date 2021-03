NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning dumpster in the Gulch area early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Cannery Row around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a dumpster fire.

The Nashville Fire Department reported fire crews found the body inside the dumpster and called Metro police for assistance.

No additional information was immediately released.

