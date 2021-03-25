Homicide charge filed against owner of car driven by 13-year-old in fatal Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman faces a felony charge after detectives said she sold her car to a 13-year-old boy who later crashed in South Nashville, killing a 71-year-old man.

Katrina Russell, 37, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of vehicular homicide due to reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Metro police said a 13-year-old boy fleeing from a hit-and-run crash on the morning of March 5 slammed the Dodge Dart he was driving into a Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts along Nolensville Pike, south of Harding Place.

David Cheatham, 71, was inside the Dodge Challenger and died from his injuries, according to investigators.

The 13-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide by recklessness.

An arrest warrant alleges Russell had given her car keys to the 13-year-old boy in exchange for 80 dollars, despite knowing his age. The child told detectives he had purchased the Dodge Dart from Russell, who later admitted to the sale, the police report states.

Russell was held in the Metro jail in lieu of a $6,000 bond. Her booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.

The Cheatham family said while their lives are forever changed after one poor decision by a teenager without a license, they want other kids to think about how their actions can affect more than themselves.