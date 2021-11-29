Homeowner shot after checking suspicious activity on Ring camera in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Clarksville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around midnight at a home on Michaela Circle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a homeowner went outside after he noticed suspicious activity on his Ring camera.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation and no potential suspects have been named.

The sheriff’s office reported the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.