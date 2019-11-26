Home, vehicle hit by gunfire at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when gunshots were fired into a residence and vehicle Monday night at an apartment complex near Nashville International Airport.

Metro police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Newport Apartments on Murfreesboro Pike near Donelson Pike.

When officers arrived, they determined at least five people had been outside arguing, when gunshots were fired. A home and a vehicle were hit by gunfire, police said.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

