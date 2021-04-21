Home Depot employee shot multiple times outside store in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an employee of the Home Depot in One Hundred Oaks was shot multiple times outside of the South Nashville business Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired outside of the store on Powell Avenue, off Interstate 65 near Thompson Lane.

Police said an employee was transported to a Nashville hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

During the investigation, officers said they observed two bullet holes in the victim’s truck.

No additional information has been released, including any details about the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

