MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monterey Police found a man unconscious Thursday afternoon along Interstate 40, and are asking for the public’s help getting information on the incident.

The victim, who was hitchhiking, told officers that two men in a white SUV robbed and assaulted then dumped him on the side of the interstate between mile marker 300 and 301 on I-40.

If you were in that area near the time of the incident and saw anything contact the Monterey Police Department (931) 839-2323.