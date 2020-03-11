1  of  3
Hit and run driver charged in Clarksville crash

Daniel Lopez-Villa

Daniel Lopez-Villa (Source: Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police have arrested and charged a man with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license after he reportedly struck a man in the roadway.

According to Clarksville Police, 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Villa turned himself in on Tuesday in reference to the March 3 crash. Lopez-Villa admitted to investigators that he drove the 2009 Ford F150 and struck the victim.

The victim remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.


