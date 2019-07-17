Hillwood community on edge after video shows masked car burglar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A masked man, carrying a crowbar, seen prowling the Hillwood community in the middle of the night has neighbors concerned.

“It’s really kind of scary,” stated Debbie Stout.

She has lived off of Hillwood Boulevard for more than a decade.

“I’m seeing crime creep closer and closer to our neighborhood. You know we’ve lived here 13 years and I’ve felt very safe.”

A number of videos have been circulating on the NextDoor network that shows a man creeping around her neighborhood on more than one occasion.

“If someone broke into my house and had a ski mask and a crowbar, gosh I don’t know what I would do it’s very frightening,” she explained.

The latest video captured the man around 4 in the morning in the driveway just across the street from her. The same home was also burglarized last month.

“Of course that hits very close to home.”

Buddy Stack lives on the neighboring street.

“I’ve lived here 70 years,” Stack explained.

He also uses the NextDoor app.

“I heard down on the corner there was a burglary,” he said.

He went on to say that the masked man carrying a crowbar doesn’t so much scare him.

“I lock up at night and I’m not really worried about him, even though I’m concerned if that’s happening.”

That concern from neighbors is what sparked Metro Council Member Mina Johnson to hold two community meetings.

“Burglary has been increased and especially auto thefts, those incident has increased in the past few weeks or rather almost a month or so,” Johnson told News 2.

She points out that having tools like the NextDoor app and Ring video cameras are helping police in their search for the bad guys.

“That information, no matter how small you may think, it’s very important to share with police,” she said.

In addition to the videos, another Hillwood resident posted that their back door was shattered over the weekend and that police believe a crowbar was used.



A couple of miles away in Belle Meade police are investigating a similar incident from last week, where a crowbar may have been used. In that case, the burglar made off with a safe that had a gun inside.

The second community meeting will be held at 6:30 Tuesday night at Brook Hollow Baptist Church.