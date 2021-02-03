Hillsboro Village coffee shop puts up $5,000 to catch burglars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After dozens of businesses within midtown Nashville have reported being burglarized over the last few weeks, a coffee shop owner is putting up money to fight the crime.

Anzie Blue owners, Derek and Marcie Van Mol, are putting up $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

“We know that someone out there has information and we hope that this reward will get them to come forward,” said Marcie.

Over the last week alone, police report ten businesses were victims of smash and grab crimes. One suspect was caught on surveillance cameras from multiple businesses stealing cash and technology.

“They’re hitting small businesses they think that keep cash on hand, computers and don’t have high tech video cameras and security systems,” said Marcie.

While Anzie Blue was not the victim of a burglary, their next-door neighbors were. Blo Blow Dry bar owners saw three people get out of a car on surveillance footage and smash in their front door, stealing technology and cash.

Anzie Blue is hoping that other businesses will join in this fight to bring justice to the small business community.