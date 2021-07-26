High speed chase results in car going airborne, woman’s arrest

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – What started as a speeding violation in Ashland City quickly ended with a car going airborne and almost crashing into gas pumps.

It happened at around midnight Friday, July 23.

An Ashland City police officer was running radar checks on Hwy 12. That’s when the officer clocked a 2003 Ford Focus driving 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The officer activated blue lights and sirens and gave chase.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Misty Scruggs, signaled like she was going to pull over several times.

Instead of pulling over, police say she drove recklessly around other drivers, passing in the break down lane.

Along the way, officers from Cheatham County and Ashland City spiked all four tires.

As Scruggs drove into Ashland City she failed to handle the corner, driving across the front lawn of a Sonic, just missing the sign.

Dash cam shows the Ford Focus smashing through the shrubs, then hitting the concrete driveway which is set at a 45 degree angle. The car launched into the air, landing hard in the Reliant Bank parking lot next door.

The car was still traveling at a high rate of speed as it raced across the bank parking lot, again launching when it hit the edge of the parking lot. This time the car went airborne, landing in the parking lot of the Circle K, just a few feet from the gas pumps, parked cars and the store’s front door.

The car was smashed and a wheel came off. Smoke was also seen coming from the car as officers pulled up behind it.

You can hear the officer radio to other arriving officers that Scruggs got out and was running away.

The foot chase was brief, however, as officers got to Scruggs near the back of the Circle K and took her into custody.

Meanwhile, video shows other officers, now armed with fire extinguishers spraying the heavily smoking car.

While searching the suspect, an officer reminded Scruggs that if she had contraband, she better disclose it now, because if got into the jail it will constitute another felony violation. The exchange is below:

Officer: If you have anything on you and you don’t tell her about it…

Scruggs: I know that.

Once at the jail, an officer noticed Scruggs put something in her mouth. When officers asked her what she had in her mouth, Scruggs opened her mouth revealing a small bag containing one half of an Alprazolam pill and a white powdery substance consistent with heroin, according to the police report.

A computer check showed Scruggs license was revoked for DUI in 2017. The report indicated she had three prior convictions for driving on a revoked license.

Scruggs was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license (her fourth offense), introduction of drugs into a penal institution, possession of Schedule IV drugs and possession of Schedule I drugs. She was also issued tickets for speeding and violation of financial responsibility.

News 2 tried to contact Scruggs for comment using a number on her arrest documents.

A woman answered and then quickly hung up.

Chief Kenny Ray said the woman could have easily killed herself, an officer or someone at the store.

Scruggs is currently out of jail on bond and the car she wrecked belonged to her brother, according to police.