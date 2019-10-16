High-speed chase in Monterey nets suspects wanted by US Marshals

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects wanted by US Marshals are in custody after a pursuit late Tuesday night ended in a crash in Monterey.

Monterey police said an officer tried stopping a speeding car on Interstate 40 West at mile marker 299 just before midnight.

Officers checked the license plate and learned it belonged to a man wanted by US Marshals.

The pursuit reached speeds of 120 miles per hour before the driver lost control and crashed at the 294 mile marker, according to the Monterey Police Department.

The driver, Amanda Beeler, had an active federal warrant for weapons possession. She’s also charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

The passenger, Michael Ayers, also had an active federal warrant for possession of a weapon.

Both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

