‘High-risk’ arrest made at Lebanon gas station

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police made a “high risk” arrest Sunday night at a gas station on West Main Street.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident as he was exiting the Zips Food Mart near Carver Street. The station lot was emptied and secured prior to the arrest, officers explained.

Police have not explained why this was considered a “high risk” arrest. No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.