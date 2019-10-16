Hidden camera found in women’s restroom at Putnam County convenience store

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the people accused of placing a hidden camera in a Putnam County public restroom.

In an alert issued Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on September 1 of a covert camera located in the women’s restroom of a convenience store in the west end of the county. The exact location of the incident was not released by investigators.

According to the sheriff’s office, the camera had several photos of two people, a man and a woman, inside of a vehicle.

News 2 has reached out to investigators for additional details.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Detective Craig Capps with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484, extension 3239.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.