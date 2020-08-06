Hickman County deputy arrested on charges of assault, official misconduct

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hickman County deputy has been suspended without pay following an arrest Wednesday on multiple charges including assault.

A spokesperson for the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Scott Hull was arrested Wednesday afternoon on four counts of assault with bodily injury, two counts of official misconduct and two counts of official oppression.

No additional information was immediately released as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducts the investigation.

Hull was hired by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office in May 2019, the department’s spokesperson said.