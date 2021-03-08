Hickman County deputy arrested for multiple charges, including domestic assault

A Hickman County deputy was arrested on assault charges after he allegedly threatened to beat his mother-in-law with a “walking tall stick.” PHOTO: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hickman County deputy was arrested on assault charges after he allegedly threatened to beat his mother-in-law with a stick.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Ferrell for aggravated assault, domestic assault, and false reports.

Officials were called to the 900 block of Eli Road Sunday for a possible domestic situation. When deputies arrived, Farrell’s wife told them her husband had threatened movers with a baseball bat.

When deputies located Farrell in the back yard, he said he had a “walking tall stick” with him and told movers to leave his home after hearing glass break. He later denied having anything in his hand while talking to the movers. Deputies reported smelling alcohol on Farrell’s breath.

Farrell’s wife told deputies she filed for divorce last week, which prompted the move.

According to the sheriff’s report, Farrell threatened his mother-in-law, saying he would beat her head in. Farrell’s wife showed deputies a video of him holding the walking stick, but the video did not show him making the threat.

Farrell was taken to the Dickson County Jail on a $4,000 bond.