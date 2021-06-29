Hermitage woman hides as burglar showers in her home, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man broke into a Hermitage home, helped himself to an iced tea, then took a shower, as the woman living inside hid and called for help, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to a reported burglary at a residence on Rockwood Drive near Tulip Grove Road.

Michael Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived, they said they spoke with the resident, who explained she woke up to the sound of someone banging on her front door.

She told police a man then jumped over her balcony and forced his way through the patio door, entering the home, as she locked herself in her bedroom.

The man, later identified by police as 31-year-old Michael Williams, started screaming and banging on the woman’s bedroom door, as she called 911, according to the warrant.

While inside the woman’s home, the police report states Williams took an iced tea from her refrigerator and drank it, then jumped in the shower.

When officers arrived, they said Williams was still in the shower.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated burglary.

His bond was set at $25,000.