Hermitage victim buys back stolen dishwasher listed on Facebook Marketplace

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women were arrested by Metro Police after they allegedly broke into a house and sold a stolen dishwasher on Facebook Marketplace.

According to arrest affidavits, Julia Querry, 28, and Lacey Stone, 31, broke into a Hermitage home in September and stole multiple home appliances including a microwave, faucet, paint sprayer, and dishwasher. The women reportedly stole up to $4,000 worth of items during their break-in.

The victim then found their stolen dishwasher listed on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet up with the seller to buy it back, according to officials.

Detectives then placed an alert on one of the women’s cars and pulled her over where she admitted to helping steal the home items and selling the dishwasher on Facebook Marketplace. She stated the rest of the items were sold for $80 and heroin.

Both women were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.