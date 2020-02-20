1  of  6
Closings
Cumberland County TN Schools Fentress County Schools Grundy County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

Hermitage home declared ‘public nuisance’ after police raid

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Monaco Drive nuisance house

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police conducted a raid at a home in Hermitage Thursday morning, declaring the residence a ‘public nuisance.”

Multiple tactical officers responded to the home on Monaco Drive.

According to Metro police, “after dealing with a homicide and multiple drug issues at 365 Monaco Drive in Hermitage, enough is enough.”

At least 20 people were found inside the home during the raid, according to Metro police.

The home is expected to be boarded up and padlocked after the investigation is complete.

Matthew Stewart, 22, was killed in a shooting at the home on July 17, 2019.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar