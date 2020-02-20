Hermitage home declared ‘public nuisance’ after police raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police conducted a raid at a home in Hermitage Thursday morning, declaring the residence a ‘public nuisance.”

Multiple tactical officers responded to the home on Monaco Drive.

According to Metro police, “after dealing with a homicide and multiple drug issues at 365 Monaco Drive in Hermitage, enough is enough.”

BREAKING: After dealing with a homicide and multiple drug issues at 365 Monaco Drive in Hermitage, enough is enough. Officers are now raiding the home & have found approx 20 people inside. The place will be boarded up and padlocked as a public nuisance later today. pic.twitter.com/JK43QQgePc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 20, 2020

At least 20 people were found inside the home during the raid, according to Metro police.

The home is expected to be boarded up and padlocked after the investigation is complete.

Matthew Stewart, 22, was killed in a shooting at the home on July 17, 2019.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage