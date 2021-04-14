Henry County man arrested regarding murder-for-hire plot

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Henry County man has been arrested regarding a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began an investigation into 40-year-old William Carlisle of Springville. Over the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that Carlisle tried to hire someone to kill another person in Henry County.

Carlisle was found in Buchanan Wednesday afternoon and arrested him on a charge of solicitation to commit first degree murder.

He was booked into the Henry County Jail on a $500,000 bond.