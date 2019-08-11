Henry County bloodhounds, deputies join search for west Tennessee escaped inmate

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is joining the search efforts for a west Tennessee inmate who escaped from custody, Wednesday and is accused of murdering TDOC employee, Debra Johnson.

Dispatchers confirm six deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as well as two bloodhounds are assisting in the search for Curtis Watson.

The two bloodhounds are Rowdy, whose handler is Corporal Stacey Bostwick; and Adora, whose handler is Sergeant Wayne Fuqua.

K-9 Rowdy is a 5-year-old bloodhound who helped track multi-county manhunt suspect, Kirby Wallace last year.

Authorities said Adora and Rowdy are experienced trackers who have located numerous suspects.