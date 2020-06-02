Henry County authorities investigating murder-suicide

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are investigating a murder-suicide after an eight-hour standoff in Henry County.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault at the Indoor Comfort on Monday. Deputies say the owner, Bobby Mercer, shot and killed his estranged wife, Amanda Mercer, and Cindy Townsend, who was on the phone with 911.

Multiple agencies and hostage negotiators began texting with Bobby Mercer from inside the building. Mercer told investigators Townsend was safe.

After eight hours of negotiation and no proof Townsend was alive, officials deployed a camera-equipped robot that showed Mercer had barricaded himself in. The team then deployed tear gas. When Mercer did not come out of the building, they discovered Mercer shot himself.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, TBI and other agencies continue to investigate the case.