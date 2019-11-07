Hendersonville Waffle House shooting suspect charged in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect from a robbery and shooting in Hendersonville in June has now been charged in Nashville.

According to an affidavit, Jermonteze Harrison, 24, was taken into custody by Hendersonville Police at a hookah lounge in the 3400 block of Nolensville Pike on June 23rd.

While he was being taken into custody, Harrison had a fully loaded Glock 19 pistol.

He was taken to the Sumner County jail that day.

Police said that since Harrison is a convicted felon, he’s being charged with Felon in Possession of a handgun.

That warrant was served Wednesday.

As previously reported, Hendersonville police responded around 9 p.m. on April 27 to the Waffle House on West Main Street where a person had been shot during an apparent robbery in the parking lot.

The victim did survive, officers said.

Jevon Wilson, 19, was arrested in early May and charged with especially aggravated robbery.

Harrison will face the same charge.

