Hendersonville sex offender arrested after inappropriately communicating with Utah girl

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville registered sex offender was arrested after authorities discovered he was talking inappropriately with a girl from Utah.

Authorities in Cache County, Utah, reportedly informed Hendersonville police that Wesley Wiseman, 38, was communicating inappropriately with an underage girl located in their jurisdiction. Hendersonville police officers knew of Wiseman from his status as a reporting sex offender.

Hendersonville police went over the information given to them from Cache County and discovered evidence showing Wiseman was in violation of his sex offender registry restrictions.

Charges were obtained and Wiseman has since been arrested on a felony charge of sex offender registry violation. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile app.