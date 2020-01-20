Hendersonville residents shocked to learn neighbor is alleged Heroin dealer

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force raided an upscale Hendersonville home on Jan. 10, agents hit the jackpot, seizing an astonishing amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Drug agents also seized expensive cars, cash and multiple weapons hidden in rooms around the house.

They also arrested Bobby D. Garrett, a man drug investigators call a high-level heroin dealer with “probable” ties to the Mexican Cartels.

Agents told News 2 Bobby Garret was renting the upscale Hendersonville home at the time of his arrest.

Agents with the 18th JDTF, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, FBI and TBI raided the home.

Garrett, 38, was quickly taken into custody. Agents say he barely said a word.

During the search, drug agents found more than six pounds of heroin, more than four ounces of potentially lethal fentanyl, close to $150,000 in cash, and loaded weapons hidden all across the home, one even in a clothes hamper.

Drug agents said the 38-year-old Nashville man was selling huge amounts of heroin. It’s the kind of “weight” that agents say is typically associated with Mexican Cartel members.

While investigators look into Garrett and his alleged operation, neighbors say they had no idea who Garrett was or what he was allegedly doing in the upscale home.

A neighbor saw the raid go down. She said she never suspected anything illegal was happening.

Garrett is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

According to his TBI criminal history, Garrett was first arrested in 2001 on drug and weapons charges. He was in and out of trouble over the next 15 years for crimes ranging from aggravated robbery to domestic assault.

In 2015 he was arrested for a domestic assault, driving on a suspended license and other traffic offenses including reckless driving.

His last arrest before the heroin bust was in 2017 for another driving on a suspended license.

after that, Garrett’s record is clean, until this month.

And then Jan. 10, drug agents swoop in and make one of the biggest busts in recent memory.

Agents said Garrett had enough heroin and fentanyl to get hundreds of junkies high across middle Tennessee.

Agents are currently working to unravel the network that Garrett was a part of.

Meanwhile, authorities say following the bust, Garrett barely said a word while agents went through his home finding more and more contraband.

Garrett is currently in the Sumner county jail under a 2 million dollar bond.