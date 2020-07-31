Hendersonville Police: Teen steals two cars in the same month

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – For the second time this month, the Hendersonville Police Department arrested the same teenager for stealing a car.

Sgt. Chris Gagnon says the first incident happened back on July 14.

A patrol officer spotted a Toyota Camry reported as stolen out of Nashville. He initiated a traffic stop, called in the flex team, and had the driver’s tires spiked so he couldn’t flee.

A 16-year-old Nashville teen exited the vehicle with his hands up.

Despite being charged with possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, driving without a license, and a curfew violation, juvenile court still released the teen back into family custody.

Less than three weeks later, the same Hendersonville police officer spotted the same teen leaving the scene of a single-car accident that damaged a dark-colored Ford Expedition. That SUV had also been reported as stolen by Metro Police.

A member of the flex unit found that juvenile at a nearby apartment complex. The teen ran from officers but was eventually taken away in handcuffs.

This time Sgt. Gagnon said the teen was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

“It does become frustrating whenever you have an incident happen and law enforcement responds to it, they try to resolve the problem, and within a couple of weeks we are having another issue,” said Sgt. Gagnon.

The teen is being held until his detention hearing which is scheduled for next week. Sgt. Gagnon said he hopes juvenile court imposes a harsher punishment this time around.

According to Sgt. Gagnon the Toyota was returned to its owner. The Ford is still in police possession for further processing. He also said the teenager lives in Nashville, but appears to have friends in the Hendersonville area.

Police are not releasing the teen’s name since he is a minor.