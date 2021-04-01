Hendersonville police searching for smash and grab bandits

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are on the lookout for a group of smash and grab bandits known as the “Felony Lane Gang.”

The group is well known to law enforcement.

Detectives say the group struck Tuesday morning in a parking lot outside a popular workout club.

The crime happened at around 6:15 a.m. just after the victims went into the fitness center. That’s when police say the bandits broke out windows on three cars.

The thieves grabbed a wallet from one car, a purse from another car, and they got nothing in the third car they broken into.

The thieves were later identified on video trying to use the stolen credit cards at an Antioch Kroger.

After several minutes, the woman left without accessing any of the victim’s cash.

Police say right after the car burglaries, fitness center employees notified the victims who ran to their cars, saw the damage and immediately began calling their financial institutions to cancel their cards.

One of the thieves identified on video is a woman who was wearing a red headband and a Gucci sweatshirt.

Detective Felipe Pulliam says, “They’ll scope the place out, wait on an unsuspecting victim and hop on it as soon as they get an opportunity.”

According to Detective Pulliam, typically the Felony Lane Gang likes to break windows and steal credit cards and debit cards.

“They steal anything that changes your identity into theirs and that is what they did here, they stole ID’s out of purses and wallets,” Pulliam said.

The Felony Lane Gang typically travels in rental vehicles. Police say they have traced a license tag in this case to a vehicle that was rented from a rental company out of Florida.

Police urge you to take your valuables from your vehicles.

If you have any information on the Felony Lane Gang, contact the Hendersonville police department.