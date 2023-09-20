HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for four individuals seen in the area of a burglary at CarSmart on West Main Street.

The incident happened Tuesday, Sept. 19, at around 9:30 p.m. HPD said.

(Source: Hendersonville Police Department) (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

Surveillance footage at that time showed four male subjects in the area where the burglary took place. Further investigation determined the subjects arrived on foot and left the area on foot again traveling past the RaceTrac convenience store and gas station, although it has still been undetermined whether they had access to a vehicle outside the area covered by the surveillance cameras.

HPD asks anyone with any information that will help identify the four individuals to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.