Hendersonville Police looking for burglary suspect

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of an August 31st burglary.

Police have identified 36-year-old Eric Lowe as a suspect for a burglary to a business on Taylor Industrial Boulevard in Hendersonville. Police did not release the name of the business burglarized.

Police say Lowe has ties to Nashville and Gallatin and is known to drive a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Tennessee registration CJJ210.

Hendersonville Police have active felony warrants for the arrest of Lowe for

burglary, felony theft, and vandalism.

Anyone with information about where Lowe might be is asked to call Hendersonville police at (615) 264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.