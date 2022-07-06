HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police have been over run with stolen catalytic converter cases the last month, but law officers may have caught a break this weekend when they apprehend an alleged thief.

The incident happens Saturday morning at the Waffle House on Main Street in Hendersonville. That’s where employees see two men in a pickup in the parking lot.

The employees call police when the men are acting suspiciously. When police arrive, the men run.

One of the men, now identified as Benny Lowe runs down an embankment and onto a nearby four lane where he is ultimately tackled and arrested.

The other unknown man gets away.

Police say the 40-year-old man from Knox County has a needle in his possession. And in his truck, officers find a catalytic converter and a saw.

Sgt. Christopher Gagnon tells News 2, Lowe claims they got the catalytic converter from a burned vehicle. Detectives don’t believe that story and charge Lowe with theft under $1,000, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, possession of burglary tools and identity trafficking.

Ben Lowe mugshot (Hendersonville Police Department)

Over the last month, Hendersonville police report close to a dozen catalytic converters stolen in the city.

Thieves target Steve Mirenda of Steve’s Auto Pro for six of them in one night.

Mirenda says his insurance doesn’t cover the thefts, and he could be out as much as $20,000 for the damages to customer’s cars.

Police tell News 2 they are now working diligently to see if Lowe is connected to the catalytic converter crime wave in the city.

Meanwhile, catalytic converter crimes are also through the roof in Nashville. According to Metro Police, year-to-date, there has been 743 converter thefts.

Metro Police say they are looking for one of those alleged thieves named John Darrell Yeargin.

Police say Yeargin was caught in the act, June 28th, allegedly cutting converters off a car in a Charlotte Pike Publix parking lot.

John Darrell Yeargin (Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you have any information on either of these two suspects, please call the authorities.