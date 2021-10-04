Hendersonville police arrest teens accused in Nashville carjacking

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Police have arrested at least two teenagers accused in a Nashville carjacking as well as multiple felonies in Hendersonville.

Metro Police confirmed a victim was carjacked in North Nashville Friday. The suspects reportedly used a gun and stole a Nissan Altima.

Hendersonville Police told News 2’s Andy Cordan that stolen Nissan ended up in Hendersonville the following day and a rash of serious crimes along with it.

Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan said, “We have a violent carjacking in Nashville, and we have them come up and commit a violent crime in our city. Now, we have skin in the game, and we will go after them with all of our resources.”

According to police, the suspects took two guns from an unlocked truck at a Hendersonville shopping center.

From there, they headed to Rhino Mart on Old Shackle Island Road. In surveillance video, you see two teens jump out of a stolen car wearing masks and one also with latex gloves.

The video showed the two getting into an unattended pickup at the gas pumps. Moments later, the owner raced out of the store to confront them. They both run away – one escaped through the driver’s side window.

Then, video showed the driver of the stolen Nissan turned around to pick up the two teens that escaped.

A short time later, police said the car gets into a fender bender and all inside bailed from the car.

They ran through a neighborhood off Old Shackle Island Road. Police were able to arrest two of the suspects ages 15 and 16.

Monday morning police returned to the area with a K9 unit to search for new clues, but they didn’t find anything.

“We are going to expend the resources necessary to stop violent crimes in Hendersonville. We want to protect our citizens in Hendersonville. We are coming after you,” Commander Ryan said.

The two teens are charged with two counts of burglary, theft over $10,000, theft over $1,000 and possession of stolen property over $10,000.

Other teens are suspected of acting with the duo apprehended. If you have any information on the Nashville carjacking or incidents that followed in Hendersonville, you’re urged to call Hendersonville Police.