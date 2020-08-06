Hendersonville police arrest Nashville man for ‘numerous’ burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a Nashville man for numerous overnight vehicle burglaries that occurred throughout northwest Hendersonville.

According to Hendersonville Police Department, 18-year-old Anthony Thomas Jr. is charged with aggravated burglary, 19 counts of auto burglary, four counts of vandalism, and eight counts of theft.

With help from Metro Police, Hendersonville Police located Thomas Jr. who is currently being held in jail in Davidson County on unrelated charges with a hold from Sumner County Jail.

If you have any information on these cases, call and report the information to Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.