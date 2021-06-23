Hendersonville police arrest man after finding nearly 60 pictures of child pornography on cellphone

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What started as a suspicious call from a concerned family member ended with Hendersonville police arresting a man suspected of downloading child pornography.

According to a Hendersonville Arrest Affidavit, 56-year-old Michael Foster had been visiting family members on Cumberland Shores Drive. On Monday evening, he left to go back home to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he lives.

Shortly thereafter, family members who felt like something suspicious had happened called the police.

Commander Scott Ryan of the Hendersonville Police said, “This particular family was on their game and they reported suspicious behavior.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Foster’s family members called police reporting “unlawful photography” and “inappropriate touching.”

“When the family is aware of something strange and thinks enough of it to give us a phone call, we know there’s something to it,” Ryan said.

Police quickly called Foster and convinced him to come to the Hendersonville police station. Once there, Foster reportedly authorized police to search his phone.

That’s when police found 58 naked pictures of young girls in various stages of undress.

Police say none of the victims appear to be local.

According to the affidavit, Foster told officers he downloaded the child porn from a website where people share child pornography.

“Children have already been victimized within those photographs. Any time we have the ability to protect additional children from being victimized, that is our goal,” Ryan said.

News 2 checked the Arkansas’ sex offender registry and Foster was not listed.

“Everything worked out in this case and we potentially took a predator off the streets,” Ryan said. “Each person in those photos is a victim of crime. So it is not that we were able to prevent the victimization, but we were certainly able to prevent a more sick and twisted version of child sex abuse.”

Foster is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony, and the court has ordered him to have no contact with children under the age of 18.