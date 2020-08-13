Hendersonville Police arrest man for church burglary

Police have arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Huffman following a church burglary. He now faces theft and burglary charges. PHOTO: Hendersonville Police Department

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have a arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Huffman following property being stolen from a church August 8.

Police say they were notified of the burglary on August 12 from a church on Walton Ferry Road. Police later identified Huffman as the suspect and obtained a search warrant.

Huffman was arrested Thursday on burglary and theft charges. He has been booked into the Sumner County Jail. Huffman is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on December 9.