HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville have arrested a man accused of breaking into homes in Hendersonville and Sumner County earlier this month.

On Friday afternoon, Hendersonville police arrested 50-year-old Craig Ray, of White House, at a Goodlettsville hotel after a brief foot pursuit.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Ray is accused of breaking into a Hendersonville home on Deer Point Drive on January 12th. Video footage captured Ray in the area at the time of the burglary and an investigation ensued.

Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department

Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department

That same day, an additional burglary occurred in Sumner County which led the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office to prompt an investigation. Investigation revealed that the two burglaries appeared to be related and Hendersonville Police and Sumner County Sheriff’s worked together to solve the two crimes.

Investigations by the two departments led to the identification, location, and arrest of 50-year-old Craig Ray.

Ray was charged with aggravated robbery, theft over $1,000, and vandalism over $1,000 by the Hendersonville Police Department.

The 50-year-old also had outstanding warrants from Sumner and Robertson counties at the time of the arrest.

The court date and bond for Ray have not yet been revealed.