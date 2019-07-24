Hendersonville police arrest 3 teenagers for breaking into cars

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teenagers were caught late Tuesday night breaking into cars in The Streets of Indian Lake shopping center, according to Hendersonville police.

Officers were called to the shopping center on Indian Lake Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. by witnesses who said three people were trying to get into cars.

Police found three teenagers, identified as two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, who officers said matched the description provided by witnesses.

The teenagers were charged through the Sumner County Juvenile Court with burglary.

The 17-year-old was also charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The names of the suspects are not being released.

