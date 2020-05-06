Hendersonville police arrest 2 in separate burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police said they arrested two people after investigating two different burglaries that happened on the same night.

Police said they were investigating two separate burglaries that both happened on January 1. The first, involved a home on Lakeside Park Drive. The second, was a robbery of an athletic club called Cheerville.

Police said 35-year-old Steven Cross and 34-year-old Jessica Licitra (Cagle) were identified as being responsible for the crimes. Both were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1000.

Both are awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303.