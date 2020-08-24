Hendersonville mother frightened after man grabs daughter in Walmart, tells her he’ll take her

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother says a man not only grabbed her nine-year-old daughter’s arm in a Hendersonville Walmart, but also told her he was going to take her.

“She says when she goes to sleep, she says she can hear his voice and she feels him grabbing her arm,” Jill Blazok told News 2.

It’s a nightmare the mother says no nine-year-old child should have or have experienced, in her daughter’s case, in their neighborhood Walmart.

“My daughter and I were in the checkout line, the self-checkout…and we had a cart full of groceries, and I looked back and there was a man holding two frozen items,” Blazok described.

It was just before noon on Saturday, Blazok said she decided to let the man go ahead of them.

“When he approached my daughter and I, he grabbed my daughter’s arm, firmly and said, ‘And I’ll take you too,'” she explained.

She said her daughter pulled her arm free from the man.

“I said, ‘Don’t look at him, don’t say anything, I’ll handle it.’ I put her behind me and I put the cart over to the side of me,” she recalled, “And he kept muttering things, bizarre things, then, he put his items into the bag, and he reached around me and got within two inches of my daughter’s face and pulled his mask down and said, ‘I bet I scared you.’ My daughter’s eyes just welled up with tears and looked at me like, ‘What do I do?’ and I said, ‘Sir, it’s time for you to go.”

Blazok said he left, but when they walked out of the store, they noticed he was still in the parking lot.

“We went straight over to the car as quickly as we could and put our things in it and then I called my husband, and then I called the police and we made a report,” she explained.

The man was gone when police arrived, but surveillance cameras showed the man wearing a Low Country Harley Davidson cut off and a bandana leaving as a passenger in dark Dodge caravan with a temporary tag.

“These are things that you think like it only happens when they’re ten feet away from you or running down the toy isle,” Blazok said, “Not when you’re right next to your child and I was less than two feet from my child.”

Blazok is pursuing assault charges and is now pleading with parents to pay extra attention no matter how close their children are.

Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller tells News 2 that the man is now in custody.

Police said 65-year-old Edward Davey is responsible for the crime. Police obtained an arrest warrant on Monday, and charged Davey with assault.

Edward Davey

He was taken to Sumner County Jail. Davey is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on September 14 at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.