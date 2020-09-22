Hendersonville man helps capture stolen car suspect

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville’s Mayor and police chief thanks a local man who risked his life to help catch a fleeing criminal.

A license plate reader camera discovered a stolen 2020 Infinit Q50 parked outside a shoe store on West Main Street in Hendersonville Saturday afternoon.

When police responded to the scene, the suspect accused of stealing the vehicle out of Davidson County took off running.

Police told News 2, Emmanuel Easley, 25, ran across four lanes of traffic on Main Street.

Josh Singletary works at Schaell Motors across the street. The 35-year-old was washing cars when he heard police yelling for the suspect to stop.

The husband and father of two said he just reacted and took off towards the suspect.

“I just grabbed him and spun tackled him and took him down right there,” Singletary added he didn’t hesitate.

“The first thing that came to mind was, he is going to getaway. I mean what was I going to do. As an American citizen, what would you do, seriously?” He asked.

Video backs up Singletary’s description of what happened. He squared up and tackled Easley around the waist dropping him to the ground. That allowed officers to quickly take control and handcuff the wanted man.

Singletary recalled the moments leading up to the tackle. “I said watch out big boy. Here I come. I let him know. You ain’t getting away today.” He explained the suspect didn’t say anything once he was taken down.

Singletary said the Hendersonville mayor called to thank him and Tuesday, Police Chief Mickey Miller told News 2 citizens like Josh Singletary are what make Hendersonville special.

“He did a great job,” Miller added, “And we are very grateful for his assistance.”

Singletary told News 2, the accolades and thank yous are great, but nothing’s better than his 12-year-old daughter witnessing his heroic actions. He said while smiling she called him a “super hero dad.”

Easley has been charged with possession of stolen property and evading arrest. He also has a warrant out of Rutherford County

Metro Police said the Antioch resident has a minor Metro record. Emanuel Easley has a prior arrest for criminal simulation and credit card fraud in January 2019 and misdemeanor drug possession charges from 2016.