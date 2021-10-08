Hendersonville man found with 400+ images of child pornography

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week after he was found to be in possession of hundreds of images containing child pornography.

Brian Busch, 61, was arrested Thursday following a tip from the Department of Homeland Security. They relayed to Hendersonville detectives that pornographic images depicting underage children had been linked to an account belonging to Busch.

Through the initial inspection, over 400 images containing child pornography were found.

Busch has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities say more charges are expected after all Busch’s devices have been searched.

He has since been transported to the Sumner County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at (615) 264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.